ORPD Chief to address Lunch with the League

Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith will speak to the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge on Tuesday. The meeting will be conducted online due to COVID-19, and is scheduled to start at noon Tuesday, January 19th.

Smith has been with the Oak Ridge Police Department since 2012, and was appointed Chief in October 2018.

The League welcomes members and non-members alike to Lunch with the League.

For instructions on linking to the live presentation, contact [email protected].

A couple of days later, you may view the recorded session on the League’s website at https://my.lwv.org/tennessee/oak-ridge.