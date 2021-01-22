OR VITA to open Feb. 9

(Information from Oak Ridge Today/staff reports) The Oak Ridge Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program will resume helping community members complete and file their tax returns free of charge next month.

The 2021 VITA Tax Center will open on Tuesday, February 9, at the United Way of Anderson County at 728 Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge.

The Center will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays, with new hours. Those new operating hours will be from 1 to 6 pm Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 10 am to 12:30 pm on Saturdays. This year, there will be no evening hours.

According to a press release, for the safely of both taxpayers and volunteers, the Center will be operating on a virtual basis with no face-to-face contact.

Instead, IRS paperwork with instructions will be available outside of the United Way entrance. Taxpayers will pick it up, take it home and complete the paperwork before returning it, along with all required forms, to a designated container.

IRS-certified volunteers will then complete and file those tax returns at no charge to the taxpayer. Officials point out that paperwork can be picked up and returned only during times when the VITA Tax Center is open.

For more information, call UWAC at 865-483-8431 or visit www.uwayac.org.