‘Not OK’: State urges traffic safety with new campaign

TDOT and the state’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security are teaming up to raise public awareness of the alarming fatality crash rate on Tennessee’s roadways, with officials saying “It’s not OK for the number of deadly crashes to be at an all-time high in a year where traffic was at an all-time low.”

TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright says that in 2020, fatalities on Tennessee roads increased by nearly 7%, while traffic was down approximately 13% across the state, adding, “This number is staggering and it’s not OK. We want motorists to take notice and work with us in making a change.”

Last year, there were 1,211 fatalities on state highways.

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long said, “The loss of life is never easy, especially when it could have been avoided. We encourage the public to make safe choices when traveling. Obey the speed limit, stay off your phone, don’t drive distracted or impaired and please wear your seat belt. Those simple choices will greatly cut down the chances of you dying in a crash.”

Of the 1211 fatalities in 2020, 396 were unrestrained; that is an increase of 32% over 2019. The urban and rural areas of our state were up 56% and 44% in fatalities.

Throughout this week on social media, follow TDOT and the TDSHS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as officials will be posting information to raise awareness of the importance of driving safe.

In addition to social media, Safety messages are being displayed on TDOT’s overheard Dynamic Message Signs on interstates in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville.