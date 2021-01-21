NNSA seeks to fill wide variety of positions for the NSE; Virtual Job Fair Jan. 27

(NNSA press release) The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) will host a virtual job fair for the Nuclear Security Enterprise (NSE) next week on Wednesday, January 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT). NNSA is seeking to hire about 2,000 new employees to join its robust and diverse workforce in 2021 and continue to build the next generation of nuclear security professionals.

The virtual job fair will include hiring officials from NNSA and its National Laboratories, Plants, and Sites including:

Continuing the partnership demonstrated at the in-person and virtual NSE job fairs last year, NNSA federal managers and NNSA Management and Operating (M&O) contracting partners will be present at this fair, eager to interview and hire professionals across a broad range of skills and in many locations to support America’s national security mission.

Individuals are encouraged to register for the event at this link .

“NNSA’s vital national security missions help keep our Nation and our world safe and secure, so we’re excited to be hosting this event, and to be recruiting and interviewing our nation’s top talents and professionals,” said Lewis (Lew) Monroe III, NNSA’s Director of Human Resources, “Even more, we look forward to welcoming those outstanding individuals to our team, and to the service of our Nation, at the Nuclear Security Enterprise.”

The NSE is hiring for positions in all areas, including:

General Engineers

Physical Scientists

Foreign Affairs Specialists

General Attorneys

IT Specialists (Cyber)

Security Specialists

There are also open contractor positions at the NSE Labs, Plants and Sites in:

Business

Computer science

Cybersecurity

Engineering

Fire protection engineering

Manufacturing

Mathematics

Nuclear facility and operations

Science

and many more

NNSA and its contractors are hiring in:

Aiken, South Carolina

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Amarillo, Texas

Germantown, Maryland

Kansas City, Missouri

Las Vegas, Nevada

Livermore, California

Los Alamos, New Mexico

Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Washington, D.C.

During the online event, candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with federal and contractor hiring managers and human resources professionals regarding available opportunities. Candidates will also have the opportunity to visit virtual hiring booths, view information and videos about NSE locations, and apply directly for jobs of interest. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, although candidates will also have the opportunity to register and submit resumes the day of the event.

Depending on the number of people who register and submit resumes, follow-up interviews may continue to take place for several days after the event.

