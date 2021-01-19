New features added to state website aimed at making it easier to get vaccine info

The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee’s Unified Command Group have added new features to the www.COVID19.tn.gov website to make it easier for users to find county-specific information and request an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination.

The website provides a simple tool for Tennesseans to find their phase in Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Updates to this tool make it easier for eligible users to request a vaccination appointment with their county health department. Find the tool at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.

The website also offers an interactive map where Tennesseans can select their county to learn the risk-based and age-based phases currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and how to request a vaccination appointment. New county-specific pages offer information including current local vaccine availability. Find the map at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/.

A new video explains the registration process for users. Find the video tutorial at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/.

The website also offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations and tests conducted. This site serves as a resource Tennesseans can use in making decisions about activities for their families, businesses and communities as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain limited, and availability of vaccines varies by county. Tennessee counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times depending on supplies of vaccines. Tennesseans can learn their phase for receiving vaccine at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

