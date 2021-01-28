Ned Oliver Davis, also known as “Buddy”

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 38 Views

Ned Oliver Davis, also known as “Buddy,” went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 25, 2021.

He was born on December 21, 1939 in the Windrock community of Oliver Springs and was a longtime member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Many residents in our community will remember Buddy walking and visiting throughout the town of Oliver Springs. Buddy spent a lot of his time at Sharp Funeral Home where he made many special friends who helped take care of him throughout the years. He lived with his twin brother and his family who cared for him over 50 years before moving to Life Care Center of Morgan County, Wartburg.

Buddy was preceded in death by his father, Charlie C. Davis; brothers, Joseph Davis, Charles Davis, and Wilburn Davis; sister-in-law, Etta Davis.

Survivors include his twin brother, Ted Davis and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.  

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the family of Buddy Davis. www.sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Gladys Marie Day Stonecipher, age 91 of Lake City

Gladys Marie Day Stonecipher, age 91 of Lake City, TN left this earthly home to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.