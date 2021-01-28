Ned Oliver Davis, also known as “Buddy,” went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 25, 2021.

He was born on December 21, 1939 in the Windrock community of Oliver Springs and was a longtime member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Many residents in our community will remember Buddy walking and visiting throughout the town of Oliver Springs. Buddy spent a lot of his time at Sharp Funeral Home where he made many special friends who helped take care of him throughout the years. He lived with his twin brother and his family who cared for him over 50 years before moving to Life Care Center of Morgan County, Wartburg.

Buddy was preceded in death by his father, Charlie C. Davis; brothers, Joseph Davis, Charles Davis, and Wilburn Davis; sister-in-law, Etta Davis.

Survivors include his twin brother, Ted Davis and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

