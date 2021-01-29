Morgan County prison employee charged

Jim Harris

An employee of the Morgan County Correctional Complex is facing charges after the Tennessee Department of Correction says she tried to smuggle drugs into the prison.

Officials say that Merenda Sue Jones, a food steward, was seen on camera dropping off a package inside the facility. Investigators determined that the package contained over an ounce of marijuana.

Jones was taken into custody by deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a felony count of introducing contraband into a penal facility.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

