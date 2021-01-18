MLK Day events going virtual this year

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 34 Views

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Museum is excited to announce the lineup for this year’s virtual MLK Prayer Breakfast.

Rev. William Caldwell from Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Clinton and Rev. Danny Chisholm from First Baptist Church in Clinton will both be speaking as will representatives of the Center, plus a surprise guest speaker, who will be delivering a sermon. Check out their Facebook page by searching for “Green McAdoo Cultural Center,” at 8:30 AM Eastern to join in.

Here is a link to the Museum’s page.

____________________________________________________________

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. this morning will feature Garfield Adams, Oak Ridge High School principal.

It’s the 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Program, and it’s titled “The Community Speaks.” The theme for this year’s program is “A Change Has Come.”

The program is virtual, and it will be on Zoom Webinar. The program will feature a past first-place winner of the NAACP Essay Contest, a press release said. The program is scheduled to start at 9:45 a.m. Monday, January 18. It’s open to the public. You can watch it online here.

Monday’s program is presented by the Oak Ridge Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lee announces special education session legislation

Thursday, Governor Bill Lee announced special session legislation addressing K-12 student learning loss and the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.