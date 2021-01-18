MLK Day events going virtual this year

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Museum is excited to announce the lineup for this year’s virtual MLK Prayer Breakfast.

Rev. William Caldwell from Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Clinton and Rev. Danny Chisholm from First Baptist Church in Clinton will both be speaking as will representatives of the Center, plus a surprise guest speaker, who will be delivering a sermon. Check out their Facebook page by searching for “Green McAdoo Cultural Center,” at 8:30 AM Eastern to join in.

Here is a link to the Museum’s page.

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. this morning will feature Garfield Adams, Oak Ridge High School principal.

It’s the 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Program, and it’s titled “The Community Speaks.” The theme for this year’s program is “A Change Has Come.”

The program is virtual, and it will be on Zoom Webinar. The program will feature a past first-place winner of the NAACP Essay Contest, a press release said. The program is scheduled to start at 9:45 a.m. Monday, January 18. It’s open to the public. You can watch it online here.

Monday’s program is presented by the Oak Ridge Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.