Mixed results as area teams return to the hardwood

The welcome sounds of squeaking shoes and bouncing balls returned to high school gyms across the area on Tuesday as basketball teams tried to shake off the rust from, what in some cases, were layoffs stretching over a month due to COVID concerns and the holiday break.

Here on WYSH, Clinton traveled to Halls, and the rust was evident for both the Dragons and the Lady Dragons. In game one, an undermanned Lady Dragon squad boasting only three players with any significant varsity game experience hung with a deep Halls team for one quarter, but could not keep up,dropping a 78-57 decision. Sarah Burton scored a game-high 36 for Clinton, but CHS fell to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in District play.

In the nightcap, the Dragon boys got off to a very slow start, trailing Halls at halftime, 35-20, and falling behind by as many as 20 in the third quarter before mounting a furious rally keyed by Jackson Garner—who scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the period—and taking a one-point lead into the fourth. Clinton (5-4, 1-2) led by as many as six in the fourth before Halls hit a couple of three-pointers, hit the Dragons with the same kind of pressure CHS had used to erase their deficit, and held on for a 68-65 win at home.

ELSEWHERE:

Fulton girls 59 Anderson County 46…Fulton boys 80 Anderson County 77//

Oak Ridge girls 61 Central 20…Oak Ridge boys 66 Central 45//

Harriman girls 27 Oliver Springs 23…Harriman boys 56 Oliver Springs 24//

Campbell County girls 70 Karns 35…Karns boys 78 Campbell County 63//

Sunbright girls 51 Coalfield 38…Sunbright boys 59 Coalfield 50//

Kingston girls 57 Austin-East 51…Kingston boys 83 Austin-East 78//