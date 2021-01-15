MEDIC’s Roll Up Your Sleeve Week Jan. 18-22

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will host the annual Roll Up Your Sleeve week January 18th through the 22nd at all four of its fixed donor centers, and at community blood drives across the area. You can find the addresses of the fixed donor centers and the blood drives, as well as hours for each location and directions, if needed, by visiting www.medicblood.org.

As we have been reminding you on our Community Bulletin Board, this is National Blood Donor Month, and next week’s Rull Up Your Sleeve event comes as MEDIC reports critically-low levels of four blood types. That means that MEDIC currently has less than two-day supplies of blood types O Positive, O Negative, A Postive, and A Negative. MEDIC also says it has a low level of blood type B Negative as well.

MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one. MEDIC is allowing whole blood walk-in donors.

Appointments are not necessary to donate whole blood, but are are available if you prefer, and can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link.

Appointments are required for those wishing to donate bllod platelets or COVID Convalescent Plasma, and can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.

Each year, MEDIC and its partners host the Roll Up Your Sleeve week to stabilize blood inventory levels. MEDIC sees a drop in donations through the holiday and this event is an effort to add blood back to the shelves.

Donors will receive a special edition, long-sleeve t-shirt, Salsarita’s $5 coupon and Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon. Donors are automatically entered to win daily $50 Food City gift card drawings as well as the grand prize $500 Food City gift card drawing.