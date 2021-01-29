MEDIC to ‘Back Pat’ Feb. 8-12

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is asking blood donors to help The Pat Summitt Foundation in its funding of organizations engaged in patient care, caregiver support, and Alzheimer’s disease clinical research.

The late Lady Vol Coach was a blood donor and advocate for MEDIC Regional Blood Center as well as the community blood supply. On countless occasions she worked to promote MEDIC’s mission and motivated her fans to roll up their sleeves to donate.

MEDIC is asking blood donors to “Give for Pat” from February 8th through the 12th to recognize Coach Summitt for her accomplishments with the blood community and for her work as an advocate for Alzheimer’s research.

“This is a great opportunity for two local nonprofits to work together for the greater good of our community members, said MEDIC director of communications and donor engagement Kristy Altman. “We love honoring Coach Summitt while supporting another organization that she loved.”

From Monday, February 8th through Friday, February 12th, anyone who donates lifesaving blood at any MEDIC blood drive will be supporting Coach Summitt’s legacy. MEDIC will make a $5 donation The Pat Summitt Foundation for every donor who donates blood. MEDIC has set a goal of 1,500 donors for the week.

Each donor will receive a special edition “We Back Pat” t-shirt and Texas Roadhouse coupon.

MEDIC is asking the community to use the hashtags #GiveForPat and #MEDICBloodCenter on social media when posting pictures of their donation or encouraging others to give.

Appointments are preferred for donors and there is limited availability for walk-in donors. Appointments can be made by calling 865-521-2658 or by going online to https://tndonor.org/donor/schedules/county and searching by county, city, zip code or map for the location nearest them.