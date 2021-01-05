MEDIC enters national Blood Donor Month with low inventory of O+, A+

MEDIC Regional Blood Center reports that it continues to have low inventory for O Positive and A Positive blood types, as National Blood Donor Month kicks off, running through January 31st.

You can donate blood at any of MEDIC’s Donor Centers or one of their Community Drives, locations, directions to, and hours of, which can be found at www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering.

MEDIC is allowing whole blood walk-in donors, but appointments are available and can be made t at www.medicblood.org using the donate link.

Appointments are required for Platelet and COVID Convalescent Plasma donations. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has seen an increase in demand for blood products is not seeing the donors needed to fulfill inventory needs.    

Donors will receive a special edition MEDIC Gift, $10 E-Gift Card (delivered via email), Petro’s Coupon, and a Texas Roadhouse Appetizer coupon. 

