MEDIC at ‘critically low levels’ of 4 blood types

As we have been reminding you on our Community Bulletin Board, January is National Blood Donor Month.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Wednesday that it has “critically low (less than 2-day supply) levels of inventory for blood types O Positive, O Negative, A Positive, and A Negative as well as a low inventory of B Negative blood.

MEDIC is allowing whole blood walk-in donors. Appointments are available and can be made to donate whole blood online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments are required for Platelet and COVID Convalescent Plasma donations. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.