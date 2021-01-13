McNally re-elected Speaker of the Senate

Tuesday, Lt. Governor Randy McNally, who represents District 5 in the State Senate was elected to a third term as Speaker of the Senate.

Senators met on the first organizational day of the 112th General Assembly to elect their speaker, who by statute, also holds the title of Lieutenant Governor. McNally has served as Speaker of the Senate and Lieutenant Governor since January 2017.

After his election, Lt. Governor McNally gave brief remarks addressed to his colleagues and the people of Tennessee.

“As I think back over my time in the General Assembly, I cannot recall a more dedicated group of public servants than we have in the Senate at this moment,” said Lt. Governor McNally. “I am deeply honored to serve with each and every one of you. Serving as Speaker of Senate and Lieutenant Governor has been the honor of my life. I am grateful to you and the people of Tennessee for placing trust in me. I am truly humbled.”

“In speeches over the years, I often talked about preparing our state for Black swan events. In 2020, a bevy of black swans descended on our state. The massive March tornadoes, as well as the ever-present coronavirus, put forth challenges no one could have foreseen,” McNally continued. “Our state has weathered this adversity better than any other state in the union. The reason for this was preparation and leadership. Hopefully, this year will be better. But if it is not, we are ready. Because we are Tennesseans. Let’s get to work.”

ABOUT LT. GOVERNOR RANDY MCNALLY

Tennessee’s fiscal conscience, Lt. Governor Randy McNally is only the second Republican Tennessee Senate Speaker in modern history and the first from Anderson County in nearly 150 years.

As chairman of the Senate’s Finance, Ways and Means Committee for a decade, McNally oversaw the General Assembly’s only constitutionally prescribed duty: the passage of a balance budget. Recognized across the state as a finance and budget expert, McNally’s leadership has been critical in keeping Tennessee budget in balance and its credit “Triple-A” rated.

In addition to his 26 years on the Senate Finance Ways and Means Committee, McNally also served as chairman of the Senate Education Committee in the 102nd and 103rd General Assemblies.

A legislative leader for over 40 years, Lt. Governor McNally has been recognized for his work in the General Assembly and his community. McNally counts among his many achievements the American Conservative Union Conservative Achievement Award, NFIB’s Guardian of Small Business Award, the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Legislative Award and the Tennessee Press Association Open Government Award.

McNally received his B.S. from Memphis State University in 1967 and graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in 1969. He served as a hospital pharmacist at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge from 1979 until his retirement in 2010. Lt. Governor McNally and his wife Janice have two adult daughters, Melissa and Maggie, three grandchildren, Haley, Morgan and Trent, and one great-grandchild, Malachi.