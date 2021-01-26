Mary Barbara Stolte, age 88, passed away on January 22, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Mary, known by family and many friends as “Petie”, was born in St. Marys, Ohio on September 19, 1932 to Norma and Charles “Bus” Springer. On June 5 th, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Harry Jacob Stolte. They were married for 54 years. Mary was a much loved mother and grandmother with a ready laugh, a quick wit, and the best hugs in the world. She was an avid reader, a merciless Rummy and penny-poker player, and loved a good practical joke. Those who knew Petie well know she had a lifelong fondness for pets and enjoyed spending time outdoors and cooking elaborate meals for the extended family. She always had an ear to listen and a shoulder to lean on. Her strength in the face of adversity was unmatched, and she could find something positive in any situation. She will be missed more than words can express.

Along with her parents and husband Harry, Mary was preceded in death by her four infant sons, her sister, Kathryn “Tootie” Springer Dicke, of Defiance, Ohio, sister-in-law Dorie Springer of Tipp City, Ohio; and sister-in-law Carolyn Stafford of Little Rock, AR.

Mary is survived by daughter, Cynthia Stolte of Andersonville; son, Matthew Stolte of Bodega Bay, CA, his wife Tami and their daughters, Michelle (husband Fotis Stavropoulos) and Lissa; daughter, Tracy McAfee of Andersonville, TN, her husband Richard and their children, Jordan and Zachary; daughter, Mary McCollom of Monroe, NC, her husband Robert and their children, Corey and Cathryn; brother, John Springer of Tipp City, Ohio; brother Tom (wife Joan) of Springfield, Ohio; brother-in law Dale Dicke of Defiance, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.

Mary’s ashes will be inurned in the columbarium in a private family ceremony at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norris, TN. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 387, Norris, TN 37828, or Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.