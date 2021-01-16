Maria Denise Hreha, age 79, of Kingston passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Roane Medical Center due to Covid-19. She was born June 23, 1941 in Highland Park, Michigan where she attended & graduated from St. James Catholic School and attended St. James Catholic Church until moving to Tennessee in ‘2008. Marie joined Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. She had a strong relationship with Jesus Christ and was a very devout Catholic.

Maria was a dedicated life long servant of the nursing profession at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. She was also an avid reader. She loved the Tennessee mountains and enjoyed traveling as long as her health permitted. She enjoyed her latter years by spending time with her children & grandchildren that she loved with all her being. She also held a special bond with her only sister, Carol.

Preceded in death by her husband, Stephen James Hreha; great-grandson, Kylan; parents, Claire Charles Hinman & Mary Katherine Woch Hinman.

SURVIVORS

Children David Michael Hreha (Cheryl) of Madison Heights, MI

Michelle Hreha Colyer of Kingston

Michael Stephen Hreha (Kelly) of Warren, MI

Daniel Joseph Hreha (Katrina) of Mt. Pleasant, SC

Grandchildren Ashley, Amanda, Amber, Brittany, Zachary, Drake, Stephanie, Hannah, Heather, Ella, Jack, Anthony

Great-grandchildren Kynna, Sutton, Kacyn, Harlow, Addalee

Sister Carol Ann Sweeney (David) of Lillian, AL

Sisters-in-law Mary Ann Belling, and Rosalie Doucette of Michigan

A Celebration of Life will be held at Fraker Funeral Home in the near future and will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.