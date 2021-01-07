Lee taps Carter to head DHS

Wednesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Clarence Carter will serve in his cabinet as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

“Clarence has dedicated his career to helping children and families, and he joins my cabinet with extensive experience with critical programs like TANF,” said Gov. Lee. “He will be an invaluable asset to our state and we welcome him to Tennessee.”

Carter currently serves at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families as the Director of the Office of Family Assistance and the Acting Director of the Office of Community Services. He is responsible for the administration of seven federal programs, including the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Program.     

Carter is a nationally recognized leader who has served in the Trump Administration, George W. Bush Administration and also served three Republican governors including Govs. Janice K. Brewer, James Gilmore and George Allen.

He earned his bachelor’s degree at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Carter will begin at the Department of Human Services on January 19, 2021.

