Laura Hammons Helton, age 72, of Oakdale went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 1, 2021. She was born on December 22, 1948, in Harriman, Tennessee. Laura married her husband, Eldon, in 1967, and the two of them raised three daughters: Kim, Karen, and Marsha.

For most of her life, Laura held a passion for both music and Christian ministry. She had the talent to play nearly any instrument as soon as she picked it up, and it led to her opening a music shop in Harriman during the early 1990s. She helped found the bluegrass band Southbound as their only female member and played the stand-up bass. Laura’s love of music rang especially true when she had the opportunity to use her talents to glorify God. Beginning in 1997, Laura became part of the Eternal Hearts gospel group, playing keyboard, traveling, and performing in hundreds of churches over the next 8 years. Laura took great joy in sharing her love of music with others. She taught lessons to a host of students over the years, including a very young Andy Stringfield of the Kingdom Heirs. One of her cherished memories was when members from the southern bluegrass group, The Isaacs came to her home in Oakdale. She has helped adults and children all over Morgan County discover a love of learning and playing music.

In addition to her musical talents, Laura enjoyed helping to spread the gospel through her Passing It On Ministries, which distributes the sermons and teachings of Brother Randy Pike all over the world. Until her death, Laura was an active member of Westside Missionary Baptist Church, where she played piano during each service and exemplified God’s faithfulness and grace. Laura loved her church and church family, where she served faithfully for many years.

Laura left behind a legacy of faith in Christ and a love of music that has touched everyone she met, and it is one that will live on for generations.

Preceded in death by her loving parents, Roy and Geneva Jones Hammons.

SURVIVORS

Husband: Eldon L. Helton, married 53 years



Daughters and Sons-in-law: Kim and Gerald Clark of Oakdale

Karen and David McDonald of Kingston

Marsha and Matthew Hamby of Harriman

Grandchildren: Jennifer Nelson & husband, Dexter

Heather Tilson & husband, Josh

Aaron Helton & wife, Chelsea

Brent Hamby & wife, Jennifer

Jesse Clark & wife, Cortney

Brittney Hamby & fiancé, Jesse

Courtney Helton & Chris

Caroline McDonald

Kaylee McMahan

Madison Clark



Great Grandchildren: Emily and Annabelle Helton

Eddie and Salem Nelson

Emma Hamby

Mia Tilson

Colton and Cameron Clark

Carsyn Hinds

Brothers: David Hammons and wife, Fay of Ten Mile

Nathan Hammons and wife, Nancy of Kingston

Larry Hammons of Kingston



In-Laws: Janice and Paul Holder of Durham, NC

Geraldine Reynolds and Johnny of Oakdale

Brother-in-law: James Maupin of Oak Ridge

Laura had a special relationship with two of her aunts and uncles, sharing many miles traveled, lots of laughs, and plenty of love between them:

Carl and Mary Boseley of Harriman

Harold and Irmgard Jones of Virginia Beach, VA



She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend special gratitude to Landon Headrick, owner and pharmacist of Cumberland Vital Care, for the essential role he and his staff have played in fulfilling medical needs over the past several years.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow visitation at 7:00 PM with Brother Wayne Nelson, her pastor at Westside Baptist Church, Brother Ronnie Clark, and Brother Randy Griffis officiating. A special thanks to Brother Randy Griffis and Liberty Baptist Church for allowing the family to use their house of worship to honor Laura. And Pine Orchard Baptist Church in Oakdale, for allowing the family to gather for a meal after the graveside service. Those wishing to attend the interment service are asked to meet at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home for procession to Pine Orchard Cemetery for graveside service at 12:00 PM.

