Latest update on Lewallen Bridge replacement project

With a little over seven months to go on the project to replace the Lewallen Bridge in Clinton, work is continuing despite issues with the weather and the pandemic, according to Project Coordinator Lynn Murphy.

Murphy provided an update that was shared on the city’s Facebook page and website on Tuesday, that stated that the concrete pouring for the bridge deck flooring is continuing despite delays that have been created by cold weather and some contractor issues with COVID-19. Despite those setbacks, five of the ten bridge deck slabs have been poured. As the update points out, when complete, around 3400 cubic yards will be used for the bridge deck itself.

The project is slated for completion by August 31st.

You can read the entire update, check out photos from the worksite and look back on the month-by-month progress by clicking here.