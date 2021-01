The City of LaFollette anounced on Thursday that the city’s public library will reopen to patrons on Monday, January 25th after being closed to the public for several weeks due to to COVID concerns.

When the LaFollette Public Library reopens Monday, it will have new operating hours of 9 am to 4 pm, there will be a limit of no more than five people inside the library at one time, and masks will be required. In addition, compuer use will not be permitted.