Kathy Pauline Metcalf, age 62 of Powell passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 due to complications from Covid-19. She was born October 20, 1958 to Albert Charles “Bud” Cook and Ella Mae (Kelley) Cook. Kathy loved her family and had lots of friends. She enjoyed shopping for jewelry, purses, shoes and clothes. She was adventurous and loved traveling and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Kathy is preceded in death by: brother, Charles Kevin Cook; grandparents Jim and Georgia Kelley and David and Lizzie Cook; special uncle, Jimmy Kelley & Eugene Kelley; aunts, Arvilla Bunch, Bess Melton, and Della Loope; mother and father-in-law, Buford and Dixie Metcalf; and several cousins and other family and friends.

Survived by: Husband of 41 years……… Roger Metcalf

Parents……….. Charles “Bud” and Ella Mae Kelley Cook

Sister…….. Debbie Cook

Nephews………… Logan Cook & Ian Cook

Special Nephew Calvin McCarter

Many friends and family

Kathy’s family is planning a memorial service at a later date.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. www.holleygamble.com