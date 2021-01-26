Katherine Michelle Anderson-Bradbury, Ph.D., age 49, passed away after a short illness at her home in Maynardville, TN on January 17, 2021. Those who remain to miss her include: husband Andrew Bradbury, parents Lynn and Beverly (Kay) Anderson of Clinton, sisters Kimberly Anderson of Powell, and Kaara (Christopher) Patton of Karns, brother Joshua Anderson of Clinton, father and mother-in-law Phillip and Judith Bradbury (Knoxville), brothers in-law Simon (Kim) and Nick (Melissa) Bradbury (Knoxville), nieces and nephews, and many cousins, friends, and students. Katherine was kind hearted, intelligent, and hard working. She traveled many of the lower 48 states with her father when he was a truck driver. She worked in health care from the time she was a teenager and was passionate about helping others, continual learning, and education. She worked for the Knox County health department while earning her master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. After graduation, she worked for the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. She went on to obtain her Ph.D. in Pharmaco-Economics from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN. She taught at the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland, and went on to teach for several universities across the country. She was most recently teaching at Western Governors University. She and her husband married in 2014, though they had known for each other for decades. Everyone who met Katherine saw her smile and knew her kindness, perhaps experiencing a little of her push to excellence and empathy, to which she pushed herself the most.

The family will hold a private burial service at Norris Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be organized later in the year so that her family and many friends can come together and celebrate this exceptional woman. A memorial scholarship fund has been created in her name so that even in death she can continue to help those who want to succeed. “I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart for so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams, we can be together all the time.” Katherine will be in our dreams forever.

