Judy Higdon Cowell (August 22, 1940 – January 16, 2021)

Judy loved and lived life to the fullest. She never met a stranger. She was energetic, always giving generously of herself to everyone who knew and loved her. A member of the Norris High School Class of 1958, Judy was well-known as a gourmet cook, active in Knoxville real estate apartment management, and enjoyed world travel. Quick with a laugh and smile, with a twinkle in her eye, she was very likely among the world’s greatest story tellers and certainly among the most avid of Tennessee Volunteer fans. Judy would have liked for everyone to know “I had the best time in the whole wide world!”

She is preceeded in death by her father and mother, Lyle Higdon and Mertie Johnson Higdon, and survived by her sons William Simpson (wife Mari) and Samuel Simpson, her sisters, Manya Higdon Pirkle (husband John) and Carol Sue Higdon Human (husband Ben), her brother Phillip Higdon (wife Peggy) and grandchildren Melissa Simpson Reott (husband Aaron) and Matthew Simpson (wife Rachel). The family would like to thank the staff of Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Center for the devoted care they provided during her residence with them.

Family and friends may call at convenience on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 10:00AM- 1:00PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Judy’s graveside will be held at Norris Memorial Garden at 2:00PM on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. www.holleygamble.com