John Paul Jones, age 83, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. He was born November 13, 1937 in Detroit, MI to the late Jacob Wheeler and Mable Juanita Powell Jones. John was a loyal friend, loving husband, father, uncle and grandfather. He always made everyone laugh and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by, brother, Harold Douglas Jones; sister, Valena Maciejewski. Survived by: Loving wife…………….Vicki Jones
Son…………………………Bruce Jones and Cristie
Daughter……………….Renee Jones
Grandsons…………….Brennan Jones and Zachary Motsinger
In-Laws………………….Robert and Dorothy Wilkerson
Sisters-in-law………..Kathy Fairbanks and husband Doug
                                    Janet Myer and husband Fred
                                    Ruby Jones
Niece…………………….Mary Socia and husband Craig
Nephews………………Paul Jones
                                    Tony Jones and wife Helen
Special Friend……….Carl Taylor

 The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 11-1PM with the graveside service to follow at Grandview Memorial Garden with Rev, Tim Day officiating. www.holleygamble.com

