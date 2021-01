Jellico Fire Chief Harold “Wayne” Honeycutt passed away over the weekend, according to city officials.

The cause of Chief Honeycutt’s death was not immediately released, nor were funeral arrangements, but we will pass along more information as it becomes available.

In addition to serving as chief of Jellico’s fire department, Honeycutt was also the Chief of the South Whitley Volunteer Fire Department just across the state line in Kentucky, and was a longtime member of the Jellico Rescue Squad.