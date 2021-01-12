Inmate’s ‘freedom’ fleeting

Union County Sheriff’s deputies recaptured a suspect who escaped from custody on Monday after a little over 20 minutes.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that, shortly before 1:45 pm, Tony Knuckles, a jail inmate awaiting trial , had been meeting with his attorney, when he “breached a security door” and fled on foot. K-9 teams soon tracked him to a home about 500 yards away from the jail, where he had been “quickly subdued” by the homeowner after allegedly entering the home without permission.

Knuckles was taken back into custody and charged with felony escape and aggravated burglary. He was on the lam for approximately 22 minutes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.