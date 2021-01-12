Inmate’s ‘freedom’ fleeting

Jim Harris 12 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

Union County Sheriff’s deputies recaptured a suspect who escaped from custody on Monday after a little over 20 minutes.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that, shortly before 1:45 pm, Tony Knuckles, a jail inmate awaiting trial , had been meeting with his attorney, when he “breached a security door” and fled on foot. K-9 teams soon tracked him to a home about 500 yards away from the jail, where he had been “quickly subdued” by the homeowner after allegedly entering the home without permission.

Knuckles was taken back into custody and charged with felony escape and aggravated burglary. He was on the lam for approximately 22 minutes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

