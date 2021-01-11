Holden (Bud) Burton Hughes, age 80, of Ten Mile passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born December 31, 1940 in Blount County but has been a resident of Roane County for most of his life. He was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Kingston and was very grateful for his church family and their prayers over the past few years of his reclining health. He was a retied Pipefitter with TVA and a member of the Pipefitters Local Union No. 102. Bud enjoyed farming and restoring old cars as long as his health permitted. Preceded in death by his parents, C.B. & Erma Edgemon Hughes.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 58 years Patricia (Pat) Humphreys Hughes of Ten Mile

Sons Curtis Burton Hughes & wife, Lee Ann of Ten Mile

Gregory A. Hughes & wife, Yvonne of Ten Mile

Brian K. Hughes & wife, Marianna of Ten Mile

Grandchildren Cody Hughes & wife, Ashley

Eric Stansberry & wife, Miranda

Suzanne Hughes

Great-grandchildren Kolden Hughes, and Cade Stansberry

Brother-in-law Curtis Humphreys & wife, Phoebe of Harriman

Sisters-in-law Jane McClure of Kingston

Phyllis Shipwash of Ten Mile

Donna Seiler & husband, Danny of Harriman

A host of extended family and dear friends

Graveside service will be held 1:30 pm, Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Adrian Jones officiating. Those wishing to go in procession will need to be at Fraker Funeral Home by 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 4242 Decatur Highway, Kingston, TN 37763. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family ask those attending to please wear a mask and obtain social distancing. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.