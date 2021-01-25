High school hoops round-up

It was another busy weekend of high school basketball.

On Saturday, the Clinton Lady Dragons downed Campbell County, 63-50, at home as Sarah Burton scored 22 points. Jazz Moore and Naiyah Sanders each tallied 17 for CHS in the win.

In the nightcap Saturday, the Dragons held off a feisty squad of Cougars, 58-50, thanks in large part to clutch free throw shooting down the stretch. Jackson Garner scored all 16 of his points in the second half and Rishon Bright added 13 for the Dragons.

Clinton is off until Friday, when they host Oak Ridge. The Dragons and Lady Dragons were supposed to play at Central Tuesday, but that doubleheader has been postponed due to COVID issues at Central.

ELSEWHERE FRIDAY

Oak Ridge girls 81 Anderson County 34…Oak Ridge boys 71 Anderson County 40//

Oliver Springs girls 45 Rockwood 9…Rockwood boys 63 Oliver Springs 56//

Halls girls 61 Karns 38…Halls boys 78 Karns 76//

Powell girls 70 Central 35…Central boys 57 Powell 54//

Midway girls 40 Harriman 25…Harriman boys 71 Midway 44//

Union County girls 58 Carter 32…Union County boys 73 Carter 43//

Sunbright girls 55 Wartburg 35…Sunbright boys 57 Wartburg 49//

Scott girls 61 Kingston 59//

Coalfield boys 64 Oakdale 55//

Hancock County girls 42 Jellico 25…Hancock County 72 Jellico 62//

MONDAY SCHEDULE

Anderson County at Halls…Cocke County at Campbell County…Wartburg at Harriman…Pigeon Forge at Oakdale…Kingston at Alcoa.