High School Hoops Round-Up

Most of the area’s high school basketball teams were in action last night (Tuesday, January 12th), with doubleheaders across East Tennessee.

On WYSH, we only had one game as the Lady Dragons of Clinton remain in COVID protocol, but Tuesday, the Dragons were in action at home against Central, with Clinton taking a 59-50 decision. For 28 of the game’s 32 minutes, Clinton was firmly in control, but after taking their foot off the gas with the big lead, saw a 20-point lead evaporate down the stretch as the Bobcats closed the game on an 11-0 run.

Clinton improved to 7-4, 3-3 in District 3AAA. Jackson Garner led the Dragons with 21 points, Rishon Bright added 14 and Lane Harrison chipped in 13, including a pair of two-handed dunks that, had they been allowed at the game would have supercharged the student section. Central fell to 7-3, 3-3 with the loss despite 13 points from Greg Moore.

ELSEWHERE

(*NOTE: The Oliver Springs/Coalfield and Harriman/Oneida girls’ basketball games were also postponed due to COVID concerns)

Karns girls 58 Anderson County 51…Karns boys 70 Anderson County 57//

Oak Ridge girls 58 Powell 56…Oak Ridge boys 86 Powell 60//

Oliver Springs boys 68 Coalfield 52//

Halls girls 53 Campbell County 50…Campbell County boys 51 Halls 48//

Grace Christian girls 54 Jellico 42…Grace Christian boys 61 Jellico 58//

Sunbright girls 55 Midway 36…Sunbright boys 45 Midway 34//

Northview Academy girls 81 Union County 29…Northview Academy boys 58 Union County 54//

Fulton girls 68 Kingston 51…Fulton boys 55 Kingston 48//

Oneida boys 61 Harriman 49//.