High school hoop scores, schedule

Thursday night brought limited action to the basketball courts of East Tennessee high schools, but a few games were played.

Clinton’s girls returned to the court following a COVID-19 shutdown with a trip to Oak Ridge to make up a game from December that had been rescheduled at that time due to similar concerns within the Lady Dragon program. The results were all too familiar to Clinton fans, as Oak Ridge cruised to a 72-30 win, their 68th consecutive triumph over CHS.

The Lady Dragons will be back in action Saturday at home against Halls, with more on that later.

Elsewhere Thursday night, Harriman’s boys beat Coalfield, 62-51 while the scheduled girls’ game game between the two schools had to be rescheduled.

Friday night features a full slate of games:

Powell at Anderson County…Karns at Campbell County…Central at Oak Ridge…Jellico at Cosby…Union County at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Rockwood at Coalfield…Sunbright at Oneida…Harriman at Wartburg (boys only).//

The action continues tomorrow with another special Saturday edition of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press right here on WYSH. Tune in for pregame coverage starting at 5:20, with tipoff between the Halls Lady Red Devils and the homestanding Clinton Lady Dragons at 5:30. Fifteen minutes after the conclusion of game one, the Dragons look to even up the season series with the Red Devil boys.

