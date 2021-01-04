High school basketball to look different upon return

The high school basketball season is set to resume in Tennessee, in earnest, on Tuesday night, but the return to the court in 2021 will bring some COVID-induced changes. The Governor’s office and the TSSAA announced last month that because of the continuing rise of COVID-19 infections in Tennessee, that large scale attendance by spectators and students at high school sporting events, like basketball, must be curtailed.

Until the public health situation changes, or the order is altered or lifted, the only people who may attend high school sporting events in Tennessee will be the student-athletes themselves; their parents and members of the their immediate households; coaches and other team staff members; First Responders; school, game and facility administrators; game officials; and members of the media or athletic scouting personnel “attending the event in their professional capacity.”

Social distancing between persons from different households is required. While the Executive Order does not mandate the use of masks, the Governor has encouraged masks, and the TSSAA COVID-19 Sports Regulations provision regarding the use of masks remains. Refer to the Tennessee Returns to Play page at www.TSSAA.org for full information.

These are minimum restrictions. Depending on particular school, facility, or community circumstances, school officials may require additional limitations on attendance, according to TSSAA.

Locally, on Tuesday, WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns with live coverage of Clinton at Halls, so be sure to tune in for updates during Trading Time Primetime, and full live coverage at its conclusion.

Elsewhere, Anderson County heads to Knoxville to face Fulton, Oak Ridge will be in Fountain City to face Central, Oliver Springs plays at home against Harriman, Campbell County ventures to Karns and Coalfield plays at Sunbright.