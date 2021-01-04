Henry Luther “Luke” McWane passed away on December 29, 2020 at the age of 90 at his home in Clinton, Tennessee. Luke was born on March 7, 1930 in Robertsville, Tennessee to Henry and Annie (McGhee) McWane. He was a proud graduate of Clinton High School-Class of 1949. After graduating from high school he joined the Army National Guard and was stationed at West Point, NY. He then went to work for Union Carbide at K-25 and was retired from Y-12.

Luke leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, June (Wallace) McWane and his daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and David Grant of Maryville, Tennessee. He loved spending time with his two grandsons, Jack and Andrew Grant as well as his extended family- sister-in-law, Joann Porter and husband Ralph; two nieces, Carol Henderson and Penny Crabtree; nephew Wally Porter and wife Kay; great-nephews, Jon Henderson and wife Becky, Samuel Porter and wife Susan, Aaron Porter and wife Lynnsey; great-nieces, Kaylee Keck and husband Tyler, Rachel Crabtree; great-great nieces, Addison, Emily, Elearie and Ilah Porter; and great-great-nephew, Kasen Keck.

Luke enjoyed spending time working on his old cars with friends. He was a master storyteller as well as a prankster.

His smile, laugh and love will be missed.

The family would like to give special thanks to his caregivers Carol, Cassie, Jasmine, Megan, Ashley, Randi, Angie and Janice and all the staff at Quality Private Duty Care.

There will be a private graveside service for immediate family only at this time. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you make a contribution to a charity of your choice in honor of Luke.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.