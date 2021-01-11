Helen Hammer passes away at 98

Jim Harris

Clinton icon and matriarch of the Hammer family, Helen Hammer, passed away Thursday night at the age of 98.

Mrs. Hammer originally came to Clinton with her late husband, Bernard Hammer, to close out a small store on Market Street in 1952, but ended up calling Clinton home for the rest of their lives, and building the Hammer’s store brand to what it is today, with stores all across East Tennessee. Even after her husband passed in 1991, Helen Hammer—who had always been a fixture in the store’s radio and TV ads—remained a daily participant in the business until she was 95 years old.

Private graveside services for the family will be held Wednesday, and if you would like to send the family your condolences, you may do so online at www.holleygamble.com.

You can read Mrs. Hammer’s complete obituary here.

