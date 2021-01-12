Harry E. Fuller, age 70 of Clinton, TN passed away on January 10, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. He was an avid fisherman and loved to travel. He was a loving father and his children will miss him greatly.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jean Fuller; step-daughter, Sheila Michelle Perry; and granddaughter, Sheila Nicole Latham.

Harry is survived and will be greatly missed by his children, Shane Hill and wife Alison of Maryville, TN, Catherine Fuller and husband Nick Sexton of North Carolina and Charles Wayne Hill, Jr. of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Eric Hill, Kristen Hill, Derick Hill, Dallas Hill, Austin Hill, Andrea Moose, Elyssa Keller, Kimberly Perry and Christy Phyfer; numerous siblings; several other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 14th from 5:00-7:00pm at Jones Mortuary with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm. Family and friends will gather at Lynch-Bethel Cemetery on Friday, January 15th at 11:00am for interment.

