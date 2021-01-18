Harriman PD raid nets two arrests

On Friday morning, members of the Harriman Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, aided by agents from the TBI and deputies from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Siluria Street to serve a narcotics-related search warrant.

Josh J. Plemmons (RCSO)

While on scene, investigators reported finding substances believed to be meth and heroin as well as drug paraphernalia. That evidence was seized, and two people–identified as Joni K. Mitchell and Josh J. Plemmons, both of Harriman—were taken into custody on several drug charges.