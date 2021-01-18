Joni K. Mitchell (RCSO)

Harriman PD raid nets two arrests

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 492 Views

On Friday morning, members of the Harriman Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, aided by agents from the TBI and deputies from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Siluria Street to serve a narcotics-related search warrant.

Josh J. Plemmons (RCSO)

While on scene, investigators reported finding substances believed to be meth and heroin as well as drug paraphernalia. That evidence was seized, and two people–identified as Joni K. Mitchell and Josh J. Plemmons, both of Harriman—were taken into custody on several drug charges.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORPD Chief to address Lunch with the League

Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith will speak to the League of Women Voters of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.