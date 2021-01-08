Grant awarded for Family Justice Center of Anderson County

District Attorney General Dave Clark announced Thursday that a large grant has been secured to fund the creation and opening of the Family Justice Center of Anderson County, described officials as “a place and an organization that provides help to people who are victims of family related problems.” The four groups that will most directly benefit from these programs include domestic violence and sexual assault victims, children who have been victims of physical or sexual abuse as well as elder abuse victims. Victims who go to the Family Justice Center will be introduced to available services and receive those services from some fifteen partner organizations who are participating in the Family Justice Center. These services may include: law enforcement, prosecution, mental health, civil legal help, temporary housing and many others.

According to a release announcing the award, in 2019, District Attorney General Clark applied for a grant to study the need for a family justice center in Anderson County. As a result, a grant was secured to hire someone within the District Attorney’s Office to evaluate the need for a family justice center in Anderson County. This first grant found that Anderson County could benefit from the services of a family justice center being offered to its citizens. As a result, the District Attorney’s office prepared and submitted a grant application to fund the creation of and opening of a family justice center in Anderson County.

The new Family Justice Center of Anderson County will be an arm of Anderson County Government. The grant application was submitted by the District Attorney General on behalf of Anderson County. In the release, Clark writes, “With gratitude it is acknowledged that County Mayor Terry Frank and the Anderson County Commission have both graciously and enthusiastically supported the creation of a family justice center in Anderson County. Anderson County Government has been very supportive of grant funded efforts to help Anderson Countians involved in the criminal justice system.”

The State of Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs provided notice that it was offering a grant to support the Anderson County Family Justice Center over the next 28 months in the amount of $572,052.

Clark remarked, “this grant represents over one half million dollars of outside money that will benefit people from all walks of life and all corners of Anderson County who are in need of justice help. Our most tender citizens in the hour of their greatest need will receive a new type of cooperative and convenient help from both existing and new types of providers. This Family Justice Center will not only directly help these victims, but will make the whole community a better and safer place to live. All Anderson Countians will benefit.”

The funds obtained are supplied by the U.S. Government to the State of Tennessee. These funds are obtained from fines, costs and seizures that have been collected from those convicted of crimes in the Federal criminal justice system, so in short, these are not taxpayer funds.

Approval of the Family Justice Center of Anderson County grant contract will come before the Anderson County Commission Purchasing Committee and the Operations Committee on January 11, 2021 and then forwarded to the entire Anderson County Commission. Assuming passage by the Commission, the Family Justice Center of Anderson County will open no later than July 1, 2021.

The Family Justice Center of Anderson County will obviously need a safe, convenient and welcoming location as well as furniture, fixtures and equipment. A separate announcement is expected soon regarding the remarkable efforts of community partner ORNL Federal Credit Union to assure that the needs of the Family Justice Center of Anderson County and the victims it will serve will be met.