Gordon “Scotty” Gray, age 87, of Clinton passed away on Jan. 3, 2021. Born Sept. 17, 1933, he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Beulah Phillips Gray.

Scotty was born in Dumbarton, Scotland, and came to the United States at age 16. His immigration was sponsored by his aunt and uncle, who brought him to Detroit to live with them and to pursue the American Dream, which he ultimately achieved when he founded a company.

Scotty’s mischievous sense of humor combined with the twinkle in his clear, blue eyes made him a joy to be with. He was a natural storyteller.

He entered the U.S. Army near the end of the Korean War and was stationed Italy.

He worked for Dexco Tool Company in Michigan for 30 years as a vice president before co-founding his own business, Dumbarton Tool, in 1986. He retired in 1993 and relocated to Tennessee. Dumbarton Tool is now owned by his son, Danny.

He was a lifetime member of the Scottish Rite.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Gray. He was one of eight children. Two sisters, Edith and Myra, and two brothers, George and Robert, preceded him in death.

In addition to his wife, Beulah, he is survived by one brother, Danny; two sisters, Jane and Betty; one son, Danny; three daughters, Shirley, Sharon “Toto”, and Diane; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was particularly close to his nieces, Debbie and Sheryl; and nephews, Tony, Mike, Alan and Randy.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.