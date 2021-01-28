Gladys Marie Day Stonecipher, age 91 of Lake City

Jim Harris 37 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Gladys Marie Day Stonecipher, age 91 of Lake City, TN left this earthly home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 14, 1929 in Anderson County, TN to the late John and Bertha Sharp Day. Gladys was a lifelong resident of Anderson County, a graduate of Lake City High School and a graduate of the University of Tennessee. Her commitment and dedication to the children she taught will long be remembered.

She married the love of her life Ralph “Boots” Stonecipher and together the raised three children, Donna, Terry and Tammy; and granddaughters Tesha and Tabitha.

In addition to her parents, Gladys is preceded in death by her dearly love husband, Boots, son, Terry, brothers, Elmer and Gene, and sisters, Ruby and Bonnie; and precious granddaughter, Tesha Thornell Papik.

Gladys is survived by family members: Donna and husband Calvin Mylott; Tammy and husband Steve Keys; Tabitha Bean; Tasia Orick; Linda, Roland, Greg, Danielle and Luke Julian; sue and Skip Scipinoni; Tommy and Tina Burress; Tim Burress; Buddy Martin; great grandchildren, Anna and Gideon Jerolmack; Jimmy “Bootsy”, Jesse, Jadon, Shayla, Joseph and Julian Papik; beloved best friend Marbeth Davidson and special friends, Dale and Rita Carden.

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Clear Branch Baptist Church.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Clear Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Interment will follow the Funeral Service at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City,TN.

You can also view Gladys’ guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Virginia Sue Johnson, age 73

Virginia Sue Johnson, age 73, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her home. She …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.