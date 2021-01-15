Geraldine (Gerri) Narrone, age 77, of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 52 Views

Geraldine (Gerri) Narrone, age 77, a resident of Oak Ridge, TN passed away at her home on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Gerri was born on January 5, 1944 in Oliver Springs, to the late Walker Stallings and Helen Felker. In addition to her parents, her sisters, Elizabeth and Lillian Stallings preceded her in death. She enjoyed gardening, watching westerns, and tennis.

Gerri is survived by her son, Yuri Narrone; daughter-in-law, Kim Narrone; grandson, Angelo Narrone.

Visitation will be from 1-2 pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 pm.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Narrone family. www.sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Harry E. Fuller, age 70 of Clinton

Harry E. Fuller, age 70 of Clinton, TN passed away on January 10, 2021 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.