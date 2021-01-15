Geraldine (Gerri) Narrone, age 77, of Oak Ridge

Geraldine (Gerri) Narrone, age 77, a resident of Oak Ridge, TN passed away at her home on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Gerri was born on January 5, 1944 in Oliver Springs, to the late Walker Stallings and Helen Felker. In addition to her parents, her sisters, Elizabeth and Lillian Stallings preceded her in death. She enjoyed gardening, watching westerns, and tennis.

Gerri is survived by her son, Yuri Narrone; daughter-in-law, Kim Narrone; grandson, Angelo Narrone.

Visitation will be from 1-2 pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 pm.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Narrone family. www.sharpfh.com.