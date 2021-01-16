George M. Wilson, 94, of Clinton

George M. Wilson, 94, of Clinton died on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Lantern at Morning Pointe, a caring and loving community. He was born on September 16, 1926 in Blackey, Kentucky, the youngest of seven children. His parents were Elizabeth Griffith and James Taylor Wilson of Jellico, TN. George had a love for sports and a passion for coaching and education. Before attending college, George joined the US Army where he served in the infantry in World War II in Japan and the Philippines. After returning from serving his country, he received an undergraduate degree from Cumberland College and a master’s degree from Union College. He impacted the lives of many in his 35-year career serving his communities as a teacher, coach and principal in Anderson and Campbell Counties.   

George is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jennie Culver Wilson, also a former educator, two children Elizabeth Ann “Liz” (Casey) Hobbs of Brentwood, Brian (Karen) Wilson of Oak Ridge and four adored grandchildren, Christopher (Emmy) Hobbs, Grace, Kate and David Wilson, and many nieces and nephews. George was a member of First United Methodist Church, Oak Ridge.    

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Morning Pointe and Caris Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George’s honor to First United Methodist Church, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 or Jefferson Middle School Athletic Department, 200 Fairbanks Rd. Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

