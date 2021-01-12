Gene R. Perry, 89, of Clinton, TN, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 from COVID-19 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Gene contracted the coronavirus in the nursing home where he lived.

Gene was born and raised near Madison, West Virginia. He earned a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Drew Theological Seminary (Drew University, Madison, NJ). He later earned a Master’s of Divinity degree. The Reverend Gene Perry served the Baltimore (MD) Conference of the United Methodist Church for 30 years. He spent his retirement relaxing in Tennessee.

During his younger years, one of Gene’s favorite leisure activities was fishing from a small boat, occasionally accompanied by his beagle, Snoopy. He also loved to attend Christian revival events. But most of the time he was visiting with parishioners, conducting church business, or working on the next Sunday’s sermon.

Regarding the delivery of his sermons, Gene enjoyed a captive audience and was quite skillful at steering clear of the “less is more” approach. J Throughout his life, Gene was always enthusiastic about his Christian faith and loved to talk about scriptures from the Bible.

Gene is survived by his sons Timothy (Sharon) Perry, Chuck Perry, Chris Perry, Glenn Gardner; his daughter, Nancy Gardner; and his granddaughter, Christilia Perry. Gene also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Nancy (Barbara) Caldwell; his niece, Margie (Tom) Knight; wonderful neighbors, Charlie and Kay Hayes; and his most helpful, caring friend, Jenny Williams.

Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Annie; his parents Charles and Nina Perry; and his brothers, Gerald Perry and Elwood Perry.

In Gene’s memory, please wear a mask in public and take COVID-19 seriously.

Due to the pandemic, no service will be held.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.