Gary W. Cook Sr., 58, of Clinton,

Gary W. Cook Sr., age 58 a resident of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his home. He loved fishing and being outdoors. He also loved playing guitar and the harmonica. Most of all, he loved his children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents, Creed Cook and Mary Brumett Bradshaw; brothers, Randy Cook, Ralph Cook, and sister, Carolyn Purdee.

Survivors: son, Gary Wayne Cook, II, and daughter, Amy Michele Perkins and husband Rob; grandchildren, Kyle Perkins, Alyssa Perkins, and Piper Perkins; partner, Sharlene Brummett; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

A graveside service will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.