Fred Keeney, age 93 of Heiskell

Fred Keeney, age 93 of Heiskell, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his home. He was born August 4, 1927 to the late Joe and Sarah Welch Keeney in Heiskell. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served in both the WWII and Korean conflicts. He also took pride in receiving a certificate of recognition for having saved a man’s life when the ConAgra Mill exploded. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. 

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Ella Adams Keeney; son, Dennis Keeney; 4 sisters; 1 brother; and daughter-in-law, Vicki Cooper Keeney. 

He is survived by: sons, Gary Keeney, Ray Keeney; grandchildren, Gary J. Keeney, II & wife Annetta, Melissa Cline Davis, Stephanie Keeney Braden & husband Benji; great-grandchildren, Alicia, Brittany, Lucas, Lissa, Zachary, Bailey, Abbey, and Garrett; 6 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Smith; and brother-in-law, Bill Adams. 

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, January 6, 2021 from 10-11am with the funeral service to follow at 11am. His burial will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com

