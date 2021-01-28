Follow-Up: Tiger Haven employee still recovering after attack

An employee of Tiger Haven, the big cat rescue and sanctuary in Roane County, who was bitten by a tiger on Monday morning is still recovering from what have been described as serious injuries to her arm.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was apparently feeding the animal Monday morning at around 9 am when the tiger lunged at her and bit her. Fellow employees removed the victim from the tiger area, and the animal remained in its enclosure, according to reports. It took Roane County deputies and EMS about 20 minutes to arrive on the scene, and in the meantime, a tourniquet was applied to the victim’s arm. She was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center, and again at this time, we do not have details on her condition, nor has there been any word on what will become of the tiger.

Tiger Haven is a state-licensed sanctuary and rescue facility for big cats located in Roane County. It is not open to the public.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

