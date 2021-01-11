Fleischmann tests positive for COVID-19; feeling ‘okay,’ isolating

US Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, whose District 3 includes Anderson County, announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and it is currently in quarantine.

Fleischmann released a statement in which he said he has been in isolation since Wednesday night, when he learned that one of his House colleagues with whom he shares a residence while in DC had tested positive for the virus.

In his statement, which you can read on our website, Fleischmann says that he is currently “feeling okay” and that he is keeping in touch with the Attending Congressional Physician and working from home.

His statement concludes with the Congressman saying, “I…want to urge all Americans to continue to wear masks, practice proper hygiene, and follow CDC guidance as we work to combat COVID-19.”

U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN-03) released the following statement after receiving a positive COVID-19 test: 

Today, I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with another infected Member of Congress, with whom I share a residence in D.C. I have been in quarantine since Wednesday night, which is when I learned the individual had tested positive, and following CDC guidance. I will continue to work for my constituents while self-isolating. I currently feel okay and remain in contact with the Attending Physician. I again, want to urge all Americans to continue to wear masks, practice proper hygiene, and follow CDC guidance as we work to combat COVID-19.”

