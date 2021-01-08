Evelyn T. Iannetta, age 92, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston. She was born November 13, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Kingston to be near her daughter. She was of the Catholic faith. Evelyn was an avid gardener and loved to crochet. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Iannetta; children, Francine Iannetta and Frank Iannetta; parents, Edward John Hildebrandt & Bernice Helen Gronski; brother, Edward Hildebrandt; sisters, Mildred Vought and Marie “Mary Anne” McNutt.
SURVIVORS
Daughters Marie Iannetta & husband, Laurance Kornacki of Roane County, TN
Sandra Iannetta of Garden City, Michigan
Grandchildren James, Lara, Kelly, Scott, Cody
Great-grandchildren Chase, Fox, Lincoln, Nash, Sawyer, Sylvia, Kate
Brother George Hildabrandt
Sister-in-law Maxine Hildebrandt
Several extended family members and friends
