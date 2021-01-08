Evelyn T. Iannetta, age 92, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston. She was born November 13, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Kingston to be near her daughter. She was of the Catholic faith. Evelyn was an avid gardener and loved to crochet. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Iannetta; children, Francine Iannetta and Frank Iannetta; parents, Edward John Hildebrandt & Bernice Helen Gronski; brother, Edward Hildebrandt; sisters, Mildred Vought and Marie “Mary Anne” McNutt.

SURVIVORS

Daughters Marie Iannetta & husband, Laurance Kornacki of Roane County, TN

Sandra Iannetta of Garden City, Michigan

Grandchildren James, Lara, Kelly, Scott, Cody

Great-grandchildren Chase, Fox, Lincoln, Nash, Sawyer, Sylvia, Kate

Brother George Hildabrandt

Sister-in-law Maxine Hildebrandt

Several extended family members and friends

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.