Elaine Overdyk, 72, of Andersonville, TN, passed away at her home on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Overdyk, Mountain Road, Andersonville. Her loving son, Robert Hatmaker, wife Billie of Madisonville, TN. Daughter in law, Kelly Hatmaker of Andersonville, TN.

Also Grandsons, Cody Hatmaker, wife Nikita of Clinton, TN. Kaleb Hatmaker, wife Danielle of Lexington, KY. Dylan Hatmaker of Madisonville, TN. Jacob Hatmaker of Andersonville, TN. Granddaughter Olivia Hatmaker of Andersonville, TN. Great granddaughters, Raygan, Jordyn, Gracie and great grandson, Gabrielle.

Elaine was preceded in death by son, Ronald Hatmaker of Andersvonville, TN. Mother Cecile Ward Moses of Clinton, TN. Father Arthur William Ward of Clinton, TN and brother Marvin Ward.

She is also survived by her loving brother, Billy Ward of Clinton, TN and sisters, Carolyn House of Knoxville, TN, Jane Reynolds of Kalamazoo, MI and Susan Moses of Knoxville, TN and lots of loving nieces and nephews.

Elaine loved Jesus, her family, vacations to the beach and flower arranging. She will be greatly missed.

Only prayers are requested by the family.

Arrangements completed by Holley Gamble Funeral Home.