Eddie “The Legend” Godsey, Sr., age 69 of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on December 19, 2020 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. He was a local entertainer and musician. Eddie worked for WYSH for over 30 years and at WXVO. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and his ability to deliver a perfectly timed one-liner.

Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Godsey.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Godsey of Oak Ridge, TN; sons, Eddie Godsey of Oak Ridge, TN and Brandon Godsey and wife Amanda of Clinton, TN; daughters, Hope Garrettson and husband Herbert of Fort Myers, FL, Dakota Jaegan and husband Ryan of Powell, TN, Kayla Harwell and husband Jeff of Clinton, TN, and Meagan Lane and husband James of Clinton, TN; mother, Minnie Godsey of Clinton, TN; brother, Paul Godsey and wife Missy of Norris, TN; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; as well several other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 30th at Milestone Church (901 Fowler Street Clinton, TN 37716) from 2:00-3:30pm with a Celebration of Life to follow. Masks are required. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.