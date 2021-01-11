Dragons win at Campbell County, 64-51; Weekend round-up

It was a busy weekend of high school basketball.

Saturday, the Clinton Dragons overcame a sluggish first half to win at Campbell County, 64-51. Clinton was led by a trio of double-digit scorers:

Jackson Garner, who scored 15 of his game-high 18 in the second half;

Trace Thackerson, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half; and

Jeremiah Blauvelt, who hit three three-pointers on his way to 12 points.

Campbell County also had three players hit for double figures and they were John Long (16), Nate Walden (15) and Devon Jones (14).

The District 3AAA game featured only the boys, as the Lady Dragons are in quarantine as they foloow COVID-19 protocols.

ELSEWHERE SATURDAY:

Sunbright girls 77 Rockwood 21…Sunbright boys 64 Rockwood 49//

Kingston girls 59 Scott 41…Kingston boys 54 Scott 52//

Karns boys 85 Halls 63//

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Oak Ridge girls 84 Anderson County 32…Oak Ridge boys 85 Anderson County 55//

Midway girls 36 Oliver Springs 21…Midway boys 55 Oliver Springs 51//

Oneida girls 69 Oakdale 36…Oneida boys 68 Oakdale 34//

Pigeon Forge girls 53 Union County 29…Union County boys 63 Pigeon Forge 56//

Wartburg girls 56 Rockwood 13…Wartburg boys 61 Rockwood 52//