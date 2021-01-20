Dragons sweep Beavers on busy night of basketball

Jim Harris

It was a busy night of high school basketball across the area.

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons celebrated their first doubleheader sweep of the season, as both teams won at Karns.

In the first game, Sarah Burton scored Clinton’s first 14 points, the Lady Dragons jumped out to a big early lead and downed Karns, 56-41, avenging a loss in their District opener on December 1st in Clinton. Burton ended the first half with 25 points and finished with a game-high 34. Naiyah Sanders came up big for Clinton, especially in the second half on the scoreboard, and throughout the game on the glass, coming up with 13 points and 14 rebounds. CHS is now 2-8, 1-4 in District 3AAA.

In the second game, the Dragons had little trouble with the normally-pesky Beavers, winning 61-47 on a night when leading scorer Jackson Garner was in and out of the lineup with foul trouble. Jeremiah Blauvelt picked up the slack early, scoring 12 of his team-high 15 points in the first half, and despite the foul difficulties, Garner still knocked down four three pointers to account for all 12 of his points. Rishon Bright also scored in double digits for Clinton (9-4, 5-2 D3AAA), accounting for 10 points, including a monster one-hand jam on a fast break opportunity in the third quarter.

ELSEWHERE
Central girls 47 Anderson County 36…Central boys 70 Anderson County 53//

Oak Ridge girls 76 Halls 42…Oak Ridge boys 97 Halls 47//

Powell girls 51 Campbell County 39…Campbell County boys 68 Powell 66//

Sunbright girls 62 Oliver Springs 26…Sunbright boys 49 Oliver Springs 45//

Harriman girls 55 Rockwood 12//

Wartburg girls 49 Midway 28…Wartburg boys 69 Midway 48//

Kingston girls 53 Loudon 45…Loudon boys 66 Kingston 65.

